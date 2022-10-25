Shakira confirms that her father William Mebarak is hospitalized again

Things are not getting easier for Shakira. The singer’s 91-year-old father William Mebarak, is back in the hospital again. Local media reported that he was hospitalized over the weekend at the Teknon clinic in Barcelona. The singer then confirmed the news herself in a brief statement, where she asked for the public’s discretion and understanding.

“The details about his state of health are of a reserved nature,” said the Colombian singer, according to EFE reports. “So the family asks for respect at this time while waiting to see how this evolves” added, Shakira.

This new setback for the singer comes just four months after her father was hospitalized in the same hospital after a serious fall, that affected his motor skills. He was discharged days later, and with much love and affection, Shakira took him home to receive the necessary care.

The loving singer even helped him with his cognitive therapies, sharing a video showing him some cards with words for him to read aloud.

She shared another sweet message on Twitter, “You taught us to get up after every fall and this time we know you will do it again. We love you,” she wrote in early July alongside several photographs of William with his grandchildren Sasha and Milan Piqué.