Shakira & Ozuna release ‘Monotonía’ single and music video

Shakira’s awaited new single, “Monotonía” dropped late Wednesday. The song is accompanied by a music video, which features Ozuna and her bleeding heart.

Shakira teased the release of her new song and clip over the past couple of weeks, including videos of herself singing the opening lyrics and a trailer for it, featuring the opening minutes, where she’s seen buying snacks at the grocery store, as her hit song “Te Felicito” plays in the background. The rest of the video continues to show her in the supermarket, only to have run into Ozuna, embodying an ex, and have him blast off her heart with a bazooka. The allusions to her split from Gerard Piqué are not subtle.

The remainder of the clip shows Shakira and Ozuna singing to eachother about heartbreak and Shakira walking around with a hole in her chest and her heart in her hand.

Shakira’s new record continues to add tracks, mixing various genres and featuring collaborations with some of Latin America’s leading artists. In an interview withElle, Shakira shared that the record has songs in English and Spanish and that making it has served as a balm for dark times.

“Every time I get in the studio to do, like, one line or something, or to mix a song that’s almost ready to come out, then I end up with new music because I feel creative right now, and I feel that is an incredible outlet for me to make sense of things,” she said.