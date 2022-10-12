Rosalia, Shakira, Anitta and more nominated for MTV EMAs

This year’s MTV European Music Awards will be hosted on November 13, celebrating some of the biggest stars all over the world. The awards show will be hosted in Germany and will air in over 170 countries. Awards are handed out according to fan votes, with people able to vote until November 9 on the EMA website.
Shakira talks about her divorce and the ‘darkest hour’ of her life
Here are some of the Hispanic artists that’ll perform in Lollapalooza South America
The show has a variety of categories, celebrating best song, artist, video, and more. While heavy pop hitters received a variety of nominations, like Harry Styles and Taylor Swift, Latinos and Hispanics had a prominent place in the show, including nominations for Rosalia, Shakira, Anitta, Rauw Alejandro, Bad Bunny, Becky G, and more.
Amongst the first time nominees is Chencho Corleone, the Puerto Rican rapper known for his work in the duo Plan B and his collaborations with musicians like Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro, and more.
Scroll down to have a look at the full list of nominees below:
BEST SONG:
- Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone - “Me Porto Bonito”
- Harry Styles - “As It Was”
- Jack Harlow - “First Class”
- Lizzo - “About Damn Time”
- Nicki Minaj - “Super Freaky Girl”
- ROSALÍA - “DESPECHÁ”
BEST VIDEO:
- BLACKPINK - “Pink Venom”
- Doja Cat - “Woman”
- Harry Styles - “As It Was”
- Kendrick Lamar - “The Heart Part 5”
- Nicki Minaj - “Super Freaky Girl”
- Taylor Swift - “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”
BEST ARTIST:
- Adele
- Beyoncé
- Harry Styles
- Nicki Minaj
- ROSALÍA
- Taylor Swift
BEST COLLABORATION:
- Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone - “Me Porto Bonito”
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - “I’m Good (Blue)”
- DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - “STAYING ALIVE”
- Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa - “Sweetest Pie”
- Post Malone ft. Doja Cat - “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
- Shakira ft. Rauw Alejandro - “Te Felicito”
- Tiësto & Ava Max - “The Motto”
BEST LIVE:
- Coldplay
- Ed Sheeran
- Harry Styles
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lady Gaga
- The Weeknd
BEST POP:
- Billie Eilish
- Doja Cat
- Ed Sheeran
- Harry Styles
- Lizzo
- Taylor Swift
BEST NEW:
- Baby Keem
- Dove Cameron
- GAYLE
- SEVENTEEN
- Stephen Sanchez
- Tems
BEST K-POP:
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- ITZY
- LISA
- SEVENTEEN
- TWICE
BEST LATIN:
- Anitta
- Bad Bunny
- Becky G
- J Balvin
- ROSALÍA
- Shakira
BEST ELECTRONIC:
- Calvin Harris
- David Guetta
- DJ Snake
- Marshmello
- Swedish House Mafia
- Tiësto
BEST HIP HOP:
- Drake
- Future
- Jack Harlow
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lil Baby
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
BEST ROCK:
- Foo Fighters
- Liam Gallagher
- Måneskin
- Muse
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- The Killers
BEST ALTERNATIVE:
- Gorillaz
- Imagine Dragons
- Panic! At The Disco
- Tame Impala
- Twenty One Pilots
- YUNGBLUD
BEST R&B:
- Chlöe
- Giveon
- H.E.R.
- Khalid
- Summer Walker
- SZA
BEST LONGFORM VIDEO:
- Foo Fighters - “Studio 666”
- ROSALÍA - “MOTOMAMI (ROSALÍA TikTok LIVE Performance)”
- Stormzy - “Mel Made Me Do It”
- Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert, London’s Wembley Stadium
- Taylor Swift - “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”
VIDEO FOR GOOD:
- Ed Sheeran - “2step (feat. Lil Baby)”
- Kendrick Lamar - “The Heart Part 5”
- Latto - “P*ssy”
- Lizzo - “About Damn Time”
- Sam Smith - “Unholy (feat. Kim Petras)”
- Stromae - “Fils de joie”
- BIGGEST FANS:
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- Harry Styles
- Lady Gaga
- Nicki Minaj
- Taylor Swift
BEST PUSH:
- Nessa Barrett
- SEVENTEEN
- Mae Muller
- GAYLE
- Shenseea
- Omar Apollo
- Wet Leg
- Muni Long
- Doechii
- Saucy Santana
- Stephen Sanchez
- JVKE
BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE:
- BLACKPINK - “The Virtual” | PUBG
- BTS | Minecraft
- Charli XCX | Roblox
- Justin Bieber - “An Interactive Virtual Experience” | Wave
- Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox