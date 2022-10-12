Rosalia, Shakira, Anitta and more nominated for MTV EMAs

This year’s MTV European Music Awards will be hosted on November 13, celebrating some of the biggest stars all over the world. The awards show will be hosted in Germany and will air in over 170 countries. Awards are handed out according to fan votes, with people able to vote until November 9 on the EMA website.

The show has a variety of categories, celebrating best song, artist, video, and more. While heavy pop hitters received a variety of nominations, like Harry Styles and Taylor Swift, Latinos and Hispanics had a prominent place in the show, including nominations for Rosalia, Shakira, Anitta, Rauw Alejandro, Bad Bunny, Becky G, and more.

Amongst the first time nominees is Chencho Corleone, the Puerto Rican rapper known for his work in the duo Plan B and his collaborations with musicians like Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro, and more.

Scroll down to have a look at the full list of nominees below:

©GettyImages



Rosalia and Becky G at the MTV EMAs 2019.

BEST SONG:

Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone - “Me Porto Bonito”

Harry Styles - “As It Was”

Jack Harlow - “First Class”

Lizzo - “About Damn Time”

Nicki Minaj - “Super Freaky Girl”

ROSALÍA - “DESPECHÁ”

BEST VIDEO:

BLACKPINK - “Pink Venom”

Doja Cat - “Woman”

Harry Styles - “As It Was”

Kendrick Lamar - “The Heart Part 5”

Nicki Minaj - “Super Freaky Girl”

Taylor Swift - “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”

BEST ARTIST: