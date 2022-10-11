Here are some of the Hispanic artists that’ll perform in Lollapalooza South America

Lollapalooza is one of the world’s leading music festivals. Its’ South American locations, which include Chile, Argentina, and Brazil, have recently announced their set lists, boasting a wealth of Hispanic talent that’ll share the stage alongside some of the world’s biggest artists.

©GettyImages



Rosalia performing at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles.

These concerts will take place in March, with the Argentina and Chile concerts taking place between March 17 - 19, and the Brasil concerts hosted on March 24-26. Some of 2023’s most notorious Hispanic performers include Rosalia, Kali Uchis, and Omar Apollo. While Rosalia has been nominated for plenty of Grammys and is known worldwide, Kali Uchis and Omar Apollo have devoted followings that have grown exponentially over the past year.

These performers will share the stage with massive headliners like Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X,Drake, Armin Van Buuren, and more. Lollapalooza South America will also feature the comeback of Blink-182, which announce its reunion today.