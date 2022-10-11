Here are some of the Hispanic artists that’ll perform in Lollapalooza South America

Lollapalooza is one of the world’s leading music festivals. Its’ South American locations, which include Chile, Argentina, and Brazil, have recently announced their set lists, boasting a wealth of Hispanic talent that’ll share the stage alongside some of the world’s biggest artists.
These concerts will take place in March, with the Argentina and Chile concerts taking place between March 17 - 19, and the Brasil concerts hosted on March 24-26. Some of 2023’s most notorious Hispanic performers include Rosalia, Kali Uchis, and Omar Apollo. While Rosalia has been nominated for plenty of Grammys and is known worldwide, Kali Uchis and Omar Apollo have devoted followings that have grown exponentially over the past year.
These performers will share the stage with massive headliners like Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X,Drake, Armin Van Buuren, and more. Lollapalooza South America will also feature the comeback of Blink-182, which announce its reunion today.
Next year’s Lollapalooza will celebrate numerous firsts – Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X will be featured in the festival for the first time, while Drake will be performing for the first time in Argentina and Chile.
Lollapalooza kicked off in Chicago and now hosts shows in various countries including Berlin, Sweden, France, and more. To learn more about their tickets and lineups visit their website.