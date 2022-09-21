Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards are right around the corner, and while it’s one of the biggest nights in music, it’s also a night of fashion. The awards show goes back to 1994, and some of the biggest names have walked the red carpet. Check out some of the most iconic outfits over the years below.
RELATED:
Raphael to be honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards
Christina Aguilera will be honored with the Billboard Spirit of Hope Award
Nicky Jam will be honored with the Billboard Hall of Fame Award
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!