Nicky Jam will be honored with the Billboard Hall of Fame Award presented by the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Telemundo and Billboard have selected the world-renowned singer, businessman, and actor for his impressive artistic career.

The recognition will be presented to him during the most prestigious night in Latin music to be held on Thursday, September 29. It will be broadcast live on Telemundo at 7 pm/6c from the Watsco Center in Miami, Florida.

©Maria Marulanda





The Billboard Latin Music Awards will also air simultaneously on Universo, Peacock, the Telemundo app, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.

The Billboard Hall of Fame Award is given to artists who have achieved worldwide recognition for their work, transcending borders of genres and languages. Other winners of this award are: Alejandro Fernández, Banda El Recodo, Carlos Vives, Daddy Yankee, El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, Franco de Vita, Joan Sebastian, José José, Marc Anthony, Marco Antonio Solís, Mongo Santamaria, Rocío Dúrcal, and Vicente Fernandez.

Who is Nicky Jam?

Nicky Jam has a career spanning more than three decades in urban music. Born Nick Rivera Caminero, the star is one of the pioneers of reggaeton and has become one of the great promoters of the genre.

The Boston-born singer of Puerto Rican and Dominican origin is one of the most prestigious reggaeton figures on the international music scene. His first radio hits, such as “Yo no soy tu marido,” “Me Voy pa’l party,” “Fiel a tu Piel,” and “La combi completa,” paved the way for urban music and made him one of the most prominent international exponents of the genre, which he later endorsed with the global success “Travesuras”. The latter peaked at No. 4 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart in 2014.

Nicky Jam later collaborated with Enrique Iglesias on “El Perdon,” which reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart, where it stayed for 30 weeks (the second-longest single in the chart’s history). The song earned him his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 list in September 2015.

The artist has also collaborated with other significant exponents of the genre, such as Daddy Yankee, with whom he began his career, and Sech, Farruko, Anuel, and Ozuna, among others. His collaboration on the remix of “Te boté” with Casper Mágico, Nio Garcia, Darell, Bad Bunny, and Ozuna became a worldwide phenomenon.