Raphael to be honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Raphael is one of the most successful Spanish singers in the world. The legendary artist has sold over 70 million records worldwide in seven languages; for this and many more accomplishments, he will be honored with the lifetime achievement award at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

As Billboard magazine and Telemundo reported, the iconic star will be recognized for his “exceptional professional career and his artistic and personal contributions.” Raphael has a career of over 60 years, and his hit songs “Yo Soy Aquel,” “En Carne Viva,” and “Mi Gran Noche” are classic Spanish-language romantic ballads.

Viewers will be up for a treat during the ceremony as the singer is set to perform during the awards show, which will take place Thursday, September 29, at the Watsco Canter in Miami and will broadcast live on Telemundo beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

The Billboard Latin Music Awards fans can watch from the Universo, Peacock, the Telemundo App, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional.

The publication informed past recipients of the Billboard lifetime achievement award include Paquita la del Barrio, Armando Manzanero, Miguel Bosé, Los Temerarios, Intocable, José José, Marco Antonio Solís, Ricardo Arjona and Maná, among others.

The Billboard Latin Music Awards also coincide with Billboard’s annual Latin Music Week. The gathering taking place from September 26 through October 1, will feature panels, conversations, and workshops.

This year’s speakers include Chayanne, Maluma, Grupo Firme, Camilo, Ivy Queen, Romeo Santos and Nicky Jam, among many others.