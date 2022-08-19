2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards: Bad Bunny, Karol G, Marc Anthony among the finalists - see full list

The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards are just around the corner. The prestigious event will air live on Telemundo on Thursday. September 29 at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida. The finalists have been announced! Bad Bunny, Karol G, Becky G, Farruko, Rauw Alejandro, Aventura and Eslabon Armado top the list of finalists.

This year, the awards will be presented in 58 different categories across the main musical genres of Latin Pop, Tropical, Latin Rhythm and Regional Mexican.

The Billboard Latin Music Awards honors the most popular albums, songs, and performers in Latin music, according to the renowned weekly Billboard charts.

Check out the full list of finalists by category here.

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Farruko

Jhayco

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

New Artist of the Year

Ivan Cornejo

Los Gemelos de Sinaloa

Los Lara

Luis R. Conriquez

Yahritza y Su Esencia

Gira del Año / Tour of the Year

Bad Bunny

Los Bukis

Maluma

Marc Anthony

Ricky Martin & Enrique Iglesias

Crossover Artist of the Year

Chris Brown

DJ Khaled

Ed Sheeran

Rvssian

Shawn Mendes

Skrillex

“Hot Latin Song” of the Year

Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”

Bad Bunny, “Yonaguni”

Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”

Farruko, “Pepas”

“Hot Latin Song” Song of the Year, Collaboration

Aventura & Bad Bunny, “Volví”

Bad Bunny & Bomba Estéreo, “Ojitos Lindos”

Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro, “Party”

Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”

“Hot Latin Songs” Artist of the Year, Male