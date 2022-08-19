2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards: Bad Bunny, Karol G, Marc Anthony among the finalists - see full list

The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards are just around the corner. The prestigious event will air live on Telemundo on Thursday. September 29 at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida. The finalists have been announced! Bad Bunny, Karol G, Becky G, Farruko, Rauw Alejandro, Aventura and Eslabon Armado top the list of finalists.
This year, the awards will be presented in 58 different categories across the main musical genres of Latin Pop, Tropical, Latin Rhythm and Regional Mexican.
The Billboard Latin Music Awards honors the most popular albums, songs, and performers in Latin music, according to the renowned weekly Billboard charts.
Check out the full list of finalists by category here.
Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Farruko
- Jhayco
- Karol G
- Rauw Alejandro
New Artist of the Year
- Ivan Cornejo
- Los Gemelos de Sinaloa
- Los Lara
- Luis R. Conriquez
- Yahritza y Su Esencia
- Gira del Año / Tour of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Los Bukis
- Maluma
- Marc Anthony
- Ricky Martin & Enrique Iglesias
Crossover Artist of the Year
- Chris Brown
- DJ Khaled
- Ed Sheeran
- Rvssian
- Shawn Mendes
- Skrillex
“Hot Latin Song” of the Year
- Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
- Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”
- Bad Bunny, “Yonaguni”
- Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”
- Farruko, “Pepas”
“Hot Latin Song” Song of the Year, Collaboration
- Aventura & Bad Bunny, “Volví”
- Bad Bunny & Bomba Estéreo, “Ojitos Lindos”
- Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
- Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro, “Party”
- Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”
“Hot Latin Songs” Artist of the Year, Male
- Bad Bunny
- Chencho Corleone
- Farruko
- Jhayco
- Rauw Alejandro
“Hot Latin Songs” Artist of the Year, Female
- Anitta
- Becky G
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Rosalía
“Hot Latin Songs” Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
- Aventura
- Calibre 50
- Eslabon Armado
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Firme
Latin Airplay Song of the Year
- Aventura & Bad Bunny, “Volví”
- Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”
- Farruko, “Pepas”
- Farruko, Víctor Cárdenas & DJ Adonis, “El Incomprendido”
- Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”
Song of the Year, Sales
- Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”
- Farruko, “Pepas”
- J Balvin & Skrillex, “In Da Getto”
- Karol G, “Provenza”
- Sebastián Yatra, “Dos Oruguitas”
Streaming Song of the Year
- Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
- Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”
- Bad Bunny, “Yonaguni”
- Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”
- Farruko, “Pepas”
“Top Latin Album” of the Year
- Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
- Farruko, La 167
- J Balvin, Jose
- Karol G, KG0516
- Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa
“Top Latin Albums” Artist of the Year, Male
- Anuel AA
- Bad Bunny
- J Balvin
- Ozuna
- Rauw Alejandro
“Top Latin Albums” Artist of the Year, Female
- Becky G
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Natti Natasha
- Rosalía
“Top Latin Albums” Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
- Aventura
- Calibre 50
- Eslabon Armado
- Los Bukis
- Maná
“Latin Pop” Artist of the Year, Solo
- Becky G
- Camilo
- Enrique Iglesias
- Kali Uchis
- Sebastián Yatra
“Latin Pop” Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
- Bomba Estéreo
- CNCO
- Jesse & Joy
- Maná
- Reik
“Latin Pop” Song of the Year
- Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”
- Karol G, “Provenza”
- Rauw Alejandro, “Todo De Ti”
- Sebastián Yatra, “Tacones Rojos”
- Shakira & Rauw Alejandro, “Te Felicito”
“Latin Pop” Album of the Year
- Becky G, Esquemas
- Enrique Iglesias, Final (Vol. 1)
- Jay Wheeler, De Mi Para Ti
- Rosalía, Motomami
- Sebastián Yatra, Dharma
Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo
- Carlos Vives
- Elvis Crespo
- Marc Anthony
- Prince Royce
- Romeo Santos
Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
- Aventura
- Gente de Zona
- La Sonora Dinamita
- Los Ángeles Azules
- Monchy & Alexandra
Tropical Song of the Year
- Aventura & Bad Bunny, “Volví”
- Don Omar & Nio Garcia, “Se Menea”
- Marc Anthony, “Mala”
- Marc Anthony, “Pa’lla Voy”
- Romeo Santos, “Sus Huellas”
Tropical Albums of the Year
- Buena Vista Social Club, Ahora Me Da Pena EP
- Carlos Vives, Cumbiana II
- El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, De Trulla Con El Combo
- Luis Vargas/ Frank Reyes, Grandes de La Bachata: Vol. IV
- Marc Anthony, Pa’lla Voy
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo
- Carin Leon
- Christian Nodal
- Ivan Cornejo
- Junior H
- Natanael Cano
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
- Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
- Calibre 50
- Eslabon Armado
- Grupo Firme
- Yahritza y Su Esencia
Regional Mexican Song of the Year
- Calibre 50, “A La Antigüita”
- Eslabon Armado featuring DannyLux, “Jugaste y Sufrí”
- Grupo Firme & Carin Leon, “El Tóxico”
- Grupo Firme & Maluma, “Cada Quien”
- Grupo Firme, “Ya Supérame (En Vivo Desde Culiacán, Sinaloa)”
Regional Mexican Albums of the Year
- Calibre 50, Las 20 Número 1 de Calibre 50 en Billboard
- Eslabon Armado, Nostalgia
- Eslabon Armado, Tu Veneno Mortal, Vol. 2
- Ivan Cornejo, Alma Vacía
- Junior H, Mi Vida En Un Cigarro 2
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo
- Bad Bunny
- Farruko
- J Balvin
- Karol G
- Rauw Alejandro
“Latin Rhythm” Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
- Baby Rasta & Gringo
- Los Legendarios
- Piso 21
- Wisin & Yandel
- Zion & Lennox
“Latin Rhythm” Song of the Year
- Aventura & Bad Bunny, “Volví”
- Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
- Bad Bunny, “Yonaguni”
- Becky G & Karol G, “Mamiii”
- Farruko, “Pepas”
“Latin Rhythm” Album of the Year
- Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
- Farruko, La 167
- J Balvin, Jose
- Karol G, KG0516
- Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa
Songwriter of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Edgar “Edge” Barrera
- Marco “Mag” Borrero
- Roberto “La Paciencia” Rosario
- Tainy
Producer of the Year
- Jimmy Humilde
- Marco “Mag” Borrero
- Ovy On The Drums
- Subelo Neo
- Tainy
“Hot Latin Songs” Label of the Year
- Music VIP
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
“Hot Latin Songs” Imprint of the Year
- Carbon Fiber
- Duars Entertainment
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latino
Latin Airplay Label of the Year
- Lizos
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
Latin Airplay Imprint of the Year
- Duars Entertainment
- Fonovisa
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latino
Top Latin Albums Label of the Year
- Del
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
“Top Latin Albums” Imprint of the Year
- Del
- Duars Entertainment
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latino
“Latin Pop Airplay” Label of the Year
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
- WK
“Latin Pop Airplay” Imprint of the Year
- Duars Entertainment
- Hecho a Mano
- RCA
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latino
Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year
- Interscope Geffen A&M
- RCA
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year
- Capitol Latin
- Hecho a Mano
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latino
- Warner Latina
Tropical Airplay Label of the Year
- Columbia
- Rimas
- Saban
- Sony Music Latin
- WK
Tropical Airplay Imprint of the Year
- Aura
- Hecho a Mano
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Unisono
Tropical Albums Label of the Year
- BMG
- Discos Fuentes
- Sony Music Latin
- The Orchard
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year
- Norte
- Premium Latin
- Sony Music Latin
- The Orchard
- Top Stop
Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year
- Afinarte
- Lizos
- Music VIP
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Regional Mexican Airplay Imprint of the Year
- Afinarte
- Disa
- Fonovisa
- Lizos
- Remex
Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year
- Del
- Manzana
- Rancho Humilde
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Regional Mexican Albums Imprint of the Year
- Del
- Fonovisa
- JHRH
- Manzana
- Z Records
Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year
- Interscope Geffen A&M
- Real Hasta La Muerte
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year
- Carbon Fiber
- Duars Entertainment
- Real Hasta La Muerte
- Rimas
- Universal Music Latino
Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year
- Republic
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year
- Carbon Fiber
- Duars Entertainment
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latino
Publisher of the Year
- Kid From The BKLYN Publishing, ASCAP
- RSM Publishing, ASCAP
- Sony Discos Music Publishing LLC, ASCAP
- Universal Music Corp, ASCAP
- WC Music Corp., ASCAP
Publishing Corporation of the Year
- Kobalt Music
- RSM Publishing
- Sony Music Publishing
- Universal Music
- Warner Chappell Music