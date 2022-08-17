Cardi B praises Bad Bunny for taking risks in fashion: ‘He took that chance’

There is no doubt that Bad Bunny has found great success in the entertainment industry, not only in music, but also in film with his recent feature in ‘Bullet Train’ acting in an incredible action scene with Brad Pitt. The Puerto Rican star has had a big impact in fashion as well, trusting his instincts and wearing what makes him feel comfortable, showing new generations how to be unapologetically themselves.

His fellow singer Cardi B has witnessed Bad Bunny’s impact and has been able to enjoy the same type of success with her music, acting skills and fashion influence. The two Latin artists collaborated on the 2018 hit song ‘I Like It’ and after following the same path, it’s only natural that they have words of support for each other.

“The way that he has transitioned into fashion, the way that he dressed in drag in his music video [for ”Yo Perreo Sola“] even though Hispanic culture can be a little homophobic. He took that chance, and instead of hurting his career, it made him bigger,” Cardi said during an interview to Harper’s Bazaar.

Bad Bunny recently talked to Harper’s Bazaar about his personal style, revealing that he “always remember seeing the pieces in women’s clothing, and they would always fit me so much better, and they had so much different variety.”

“Obviously, as you get older, you start seeing what the world shows you,” he said, “and if I lived my life that way, then I wouldn’t be able to dress in the way that I really want to.”

Cardi also praised the singer for innovating in his music and using a number of different rhythms. “The fact that such a big artist like him can transition into trap, to salsa, to merengue, to any beat and genre that he wants to do,” Cardi said. “There [are] so many different genres of music out there, and yet the number one artist on Spotify is Bad Bunny.“