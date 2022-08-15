Cardi B praised for showing her ‘mustache’ in makeup-free selfie

Cardi B is known for keeping it real with her fans and followers, constantly sharing some personal aspects of her life, including the secret for her long and shiny hair. This time the successful musician has shared a makeup-free photo, relaxing and at home with her hair loose while laying on her bed.

The rapper is famous for her bold fashion choices, becoming a trendsetter and fashion icon over the years. However she also likes to show her real self at home, while spending time with her family and taking a moment for herself.

“Forehead foreheading, Mustache mustaching,” Cardi wrote under her post, showing fans her skin with no makeup on. The singer was praised for sharing the selfie and keeping it real for sharing all sides of herself.

Forehead foreheading ,Mustache mustaching pic.twitter.com/010IGXIp83 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) August 11, 2022

“U definitely encourage us ladies who feel insecure about their lil peach fuzz to embrace it“ one person wrote, while someone else commented, “you’re so real and beautiful babe.”

The fan-favorite star previously opened up about her post-birth body with her followers, after welcoming her second child, revealing that she had not undergone plastic surgery, explaining, “My skin is still loose and I still got a little pouchy pouch right here, and if I showed you my back fat…”

She has also shared some aspects about her mental health, admitting that she had a hard time after the controversial defamation trial earlier this year. “I felt extremely suicidal,” she said, adding that she “felt defeated and depressed and I didn’t want to sleep with my husband.”