Why Cardi B never hired a nanny for her daughter Kulture

Cardi B is opening up about her role as a mother, revealing that she decided not to hire a nanny for her daughter Kulture, despite having all the resources and having a busy schedule in her successful career in the entertainment industry.

“There weren’t a lot of artists out there who had babies at the beginning of their career. I didn’t have an album out when I found out I was pregnant,” the 29-year old rapper explained during her latest interview with Vogue Singapore.

Cardi also explained the plans she had at the beginning of her pregnancy. “Everybody was so nervous for my career and future, but I kept telling them, ‘It’s easy. Trust me, I’m going to have a nanny and she’s going to travel up and down with me. It’s not even going to be a hassle.’”

However when Cardi welcomed her daughter, she didn’t feel comfortable with someone else taking care of her baby. “When the baby got here, I couldn’t even think about getting a nanny because I was afraid of anybody being around her besides my family,” she confessed.

The singer went on to say that while she has a great relationship with her family and knows she can count on them, she is aware of her responsibility as a mother.

“They are older and don’t have the same energy as someone in their 20s. I’m never far from my kids because that’s my responsibility as a mother,” she continued, explaining that she has had some stressful moments.

“I’m exhausted. I’ve been overwhelmed and scared,” Cardi said, “I started to think about how my mom had to go through this a lot because my sister and I used to always fall sick at the same time. I’ve never appreciated my [mom] more — having kids helps you see things a little bit different.”