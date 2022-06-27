Cardi B responds to a person claiming her daughter Kulture is autistic

Cardi B had to run to Twitter to shut down allegations about her 3-year-old daughter, Kulture. The 29-year-old Dominican descent rapper responded to a person suggesting she should quit using Twitter and pay attention to her kids, claiming her baby girl with Offset has autism.

Cardi, who always fights back and protects her family from negativity and speculation, replied to the now-deleted Tweet. “My daughter is not autistic…You can’t call her ugly so y’all have to diagnose her wit something. Go play in traffic bitch,” she wrote.

The star also said that it didn’t matter how old she was; she would always defend her babies. ”30,40,50 …Don’t bring my kids up on sh*t…This is all because I put a video of me dancing and y’all wanted me to talk about rod vs wade …WHY YALL BRING UP KIDS FOR? Wtf my kids gotta do wit yall misery?” she also tweeted.

Immediately fans came to Cardi’s defense and praised her response. “Cardi don’t be bothering y’all AT ALL. Y’all keep pickin with that lady but as soon as she retaliates, y’all wanna cry for help? BYE,” a follower said, while another one added, “Starting to realize a lot of y’all are the problem and not Cardi just saying yall be on her page more then her fans regardless of who she responds to she only responds cause yall there on HER PAGE and then get to victim blaming when she responds yall really weird.”

However, other followers pointed out that calling someone autistic is not an insult, and the rapper should not take it as such. “You have every right to defend your child. I’m just trying to understand why saying a child is autistic would be used as an insult,” wrote one Twitter user. “If you don’t understand anything pertaining to a child having autism you should know that they are gifted and amazing in their own individual way.❤️”

Another added, “I have two grandsons with Autism. They are my heart. I don’t know what made people call your daughter Autistic, but it’s nothing to be ashamed of.”

©Cardi B





When announcing the name of their baby boy, Wave, Cardi, her husband Offset told Essence that they waited so long to reveal it because of how the internet bullies attack their children.

“We went through a lot of sad things when it comes to [our daughter] Kulture — terrible behavior that not even the older kids have ever been through,” explained Cardi. “So many people will post mean, disgusting things just to get a reaction from us.”

“We want to protect our feelings because we get very, very angry and upset,” she said.