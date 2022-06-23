Kim Kardashian interrupts her ‘Tonight Show’ interview to ask her sons to be quiet

It was a “taking your kids to work” day for Kim Kardashian. The reality tv personality and businesswoman is promoting her new skincare line and stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to talk about what’s new in her life and career.

While conversing with Jimmy Fallon, the 41-years-old The Kardashians star had to interrupt the interview to put some order behind the camera. “I’m hearing kids,” Fallon said.

©The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon





At the same time, Kardashian looked behind her and called out her sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3. “Guys, can you stop? This is, like, your first time at work with me,” Kardashian said.

Kim told the audience that her “two boys are here,” sitting alongside their friend Remi. “I hear them making so much noise,” the mom of four said. “This is your first time at work with me, don’t mess this up. Come on!” she begged.

Kardashian resumed her conversation with Fallon, but minutes later, she turned to her kids again and said, “Guys, seriously, you got to go.” Kim’s last warning got Psalm removed from the studio while his brother kept it together and stayed sitting quietly.

In addition to their two sons, Kim also shares daughters Chicago, 4, and North, 9, with Kanye West. Although Kim has been dating comedian Pete Davidson since October 2021, Kardashian has been trying to co-parent with her ex-husband amicably.

During 2022 Father’s Day, Kardashian shared an Instagram post honoring the rapper for always being there for their children. “Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do! Happy Father’s Day Ye,” she wrote.