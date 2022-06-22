The Silver Ball Celebrating The Moth's 25th Anniversary, Honoring David Byrne
Celebrity moms

Did Katie Holmes introduce Suri to her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III?

The actress and the musician began making headlines in April after they were spotted kissing and holding hands

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Katie Holmes and her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III are going strong! The lovebirds solidify their relationship by meeting beloved family members of each other.

A source tells People that Wooten has met Holmes’s 16-year-old daughter with ex-husband Tom Cruise, Suri Cruise. “He is getting to know her family,” the insider says. “Katie is having a great time with Bobby,” the source adds. “He is very kind and happy. He makes her laugh.”

The Silver Ball Celebrating The Moth's 25th Anniversary, Honoring David Byrne©GettyImages
Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III attend The Silver Ball: The Moth’s 25th Anniversary Gala honoring David Byrne at Spring Studios on May 26, 2022 in New York City.

The 43-year-old actress and the 33-year-old musician began making headlines in April after they were spotted kissing and holding hands in New York City’s Central Park. The pair also visited the museum and were joined by Katie’s mom in the afternoon.

Related

Katie Holmes & her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III attend film premiere together

Suri Cruise looks just like her mother as she steps out for a smoothie in SoHo

Suri Cruise enjoys New York City weather in a red strapless top and jeans

On May 26, Katie and Bobby made their red carpet debut at the Moth’s 25th Anniversary Gala, and in June, they attended the Tribeca Film Festival holding hands.

A previous source told the publication that Wooten has a great personality. “He’s an amazing guy, very kind, super talented, and just an all-around cool guy,” the insider said. “He’s a highly accomplished bassist and musician, and is as chill and brilliant and funny as they come,” the person added.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more