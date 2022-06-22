Did Katie Holmes introduce Suri to her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III?

Katie Holmes and her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III are going strong! The lovebirds solidify their relationship by meeting beloved family members of each other.
A source tells People that Wooten has met Holmes’s 16-year-old daughter with ex-husband Tom Cruise, Suri Cruise. “He is getting to know her family,” the insider says. “Katie is having a great time with Bobby,” the source adds. “He is very kind and happy. He makes her laugh.”
The 43-year-old actress and the 33-year-old musician began making headlines in April after they were spotted kissing and holding hands in New York City’s Central Park. The pair also visited the museum and were joined by Katie’s mom in the afternoon.
On May 26, Katie and Bobby made their red carpet debut at the Moth’s 25th Anniversary Gala, and in June, they attended the Tribeca Film Festival holding hands.
A previous source told the publication that Wooten has a great personality. “He’s an amazing guy, very kind, super talented, and just an all-around cool guy,” the insider said. “He’s a highly accomplished bassist and musician, and is as chill and brilliant and funny as they come,” the person added.