Suri Cruise looks just like her mother as she steps out for a smoothie in SoHo

Suri Cruise is looking more and more like her mom, Katie Holmes. On Thursay, Cruise was spotted out in SoHo, photographed after getting a smoothie.
The 16 year old, who is the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, was photographed wearing a white tanktop, some sweatpants and blue converse shoes. She carried a sweatshirt and was listening to music.
Suri shares a striking resemblance to Katie Holmes, who’s often spotted in the city carrying out her daily business and attending a variety of events. Earlier this month, Holmes attended the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of her new movie “Alone Together.”
Holmes attended the premiere alongside Bobby Wooten III, her boyfriend, and celebrated the debut of the film, which she starred in, wrote and directed. The film premieres in theaters in July 22nd.
“Alone Together” is a romantic comedy, following two people who accidentally book the same AirBnB during the start of the Covid lockdown, having to ride out the first weeks of the pandemic together. It co-stars Jim Sturgess, Zosia Mamet, Melissa Leo, Luke Kirby and more. It’s Holmes first acting role since the 2020 film “The Secret” and it’s the second feature film she’s directed.