Suri Cruise looks just like her mother as she steps out for a smoothie in SoHo

Suri Cruise is looking more and more like her mom, Katie Holmes. On Thursay, Cruise was spotted out in SoHo, photographed after getting a smoothie.

©GrosbyGroup



Suri Cruise in SoHo.

The 16 year old, who is the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, was photographed wearing a white tanktop, some sweatpants and blue converse shoes. She carried a sweatshirt and was listening to music.

©GrosbyGroup



Suri shares a striking resemblance to Katie Holmes, who’s often spotted in the city carrying out her daily business and attending a variety of events. Earlier this month, Holmes attended the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of her new movie “Alone Together.”

Holmes attended the premiere alongside Bobby Wooten III, her boyfriend, and celebrated the debut of the film, which she starred in, wrote and directed. The film premieres in theaters in July 22nd.