Katie Holmes & her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III attend film premiere together

Katie Holmes and her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III attended the premiere of “Alone Together” in New York.

The couple attended the premiere of Holmes’ new film, which debuted at Tribeca Film Festival. The occasion was significant for Holmes, who directed, wrote and starred in the film.

Holmes looked casual yet elegant.

Holmes wore a white dress that she paired with some black heels and a cream colored purse. She wore her hair long and had on some light make up, allowing her jewelry – a golden necklace and some earrings – to shine.

Wooten and Holmes posed for the cameras.

Wooten matched her in style, wearing an outfit that was relaxed and stylish. He wore dark green slacks, a white linen shirt and a dark blue jacket.

“Alone Together” is Holmes’ most recent film, a love story set in the Covid era. It follows strangers June (Holmes) and Charlie (Jim Sturgess) who wind up in the same AirBnB in upstate New York, and are forced to cohabitate as they ride out the pandemic. It co-stars Zosia Mamet and Melissa Leo.