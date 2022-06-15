"Alone Together" Premiere - 2022 Tribeca Festival
Red carpet

Katie Holmes & her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III attend film premiere together

Wooten supported Holmes as she premiered her film “Alone Together,” where she stars and directs.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Katie Holmes and her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III attended the premiere of “Alone Together” in New York.

The couple attended the premiere of Holmes’ new film, which debuted at Tribeca Film Festival. The occasion was significant for Holmes, who directed, wrote and starred in the film.

RELATED:

Katie Holmes and her boyfriend Bobby Wooten III make red carpet debut

Katie Holmes shows her legs by posing in underwear, thigh-high boots, and a trench coat

"Alone Together" Premiere - 2022 Tribeca Festival©GettyImages
Holmes looked casual yet elegant.

Holmes wore a white dress that she paired with some black heels and a cream colored purse. She wore her hair long and had on some light make up, allowing her jewelry – a golden necklace and some earrings – to shine.

"Alone Together" Premiere - 2022 Tribeca Festival©GettyImages
Wooten and Holmes posed for the cameras.

Wooten matched her in style, wearing an outfit that was relaxed and stylish. He wore dark green slacks, a white linen shirt and a dark blue jacket.

“Alone Together” is Holmes’ most recent film, a love story set in the Covid era. It follows strangers June (Holmes) and Charlie (Jim Sturgess) who wind up in the same AirBnB in upstate New York, and are forced to cohabitate as they ride out the pandemic. It co-stars Zosia Mamet and Melissa Leo.

Holmes and Wooten have been dating for a few months now, having met through mutual friends. Their relationship became public in April, when photos of the two kissing and walking hand in hand in Central Park were spread online. The couple appears to look happy and like they’re having a good time whenever they’re together.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more