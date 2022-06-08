Katie Holmes shows her legs by posing in underwear, thigh-high boots, and a trench coat

Katie Holmes woke up on Tuesday morning to break the internet! The 43-year-old actress shared a snap on her Instagram Story, leaving her sexiest side on full display. The star rocked a pair of black underwear, a basic gray t-shirt, and white leather thigh-high boots, giving a retro vibe.

To give a spy vibe, the mom of one layered with a black trench coat.

©Katie Holmes



Katie Holmes

Holmes’s latest pic comes after debuting with her boyfriend on the red carpet. Bobby Wooten III and Katie arrived together at the Moth Ball Gala. The two looked happy throughout the evening, wearing elegant attire and posing for various photos together.

Holmes and Wooten were first photographed together in April when they were seen kissing and going on a walk along Central Park. The two then went to the Guggenheim Museum, accompanied by Katie Holmes’ mother, Kathy.

According to E! News, the two met through mutual friends, with a source explaining that Holmes was happy and that Wooten was a good partner. “She enjoys having someone in her life, and he is very kind and good to her,” said the source.

This relationship marks Holmes’ first public relationship following her split from Emilio Vitolo Jr., a relationship that ended in May of last year.