The outing comes after she was captured sharing passionate kisses with her new boyfriend, Bobby Wooten III. During Mother’s Day, the pair spent time together in New York City having lunch, and going on a bike ride.

Holmes and the musician were first spotted packing on the PDA on April 28th. It’s her first public relationship since she and restauranteur Emilio Vitolo Jr. split last year in August.

A source told E! News that Katie and Bobby were connected by mutual friends. “They know some of the same people who connected them and so far, it’s working well,” a source told the outlet. The insider noted that Wooten is treating her like the fabulous woman she is. “Katie is excited about seeing someone and is very happy. It’s new, but it’s going well. She enjoys having someone in her life, and he is very kind and good to her,” they explained.

A source told PEOPLE in April, “He’s an amazing guy, very kind, super talented, and just an all-around cool guy. He’s a highly accomplished bassist and musician, and is as chill and brilliant and funny as they come,” the insider added. Holmes, of course, was previously married to Tom Cruise, with whom she shares daughter Suri, 16.