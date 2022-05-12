Katie Holmes looks happier than ever packing on PDA with Bobby Wooten

Katie Holmes is living her best life. The actress and mom’s new boyfriend, Bobby Wooten III helped her feel appreciated on Mother’s Day, as they spent time together in New York City having lunch, going on a bike ride, and sharing passionate kisses.



Holmes and the musician were first spotted packing on the PDA on April 28th. It’s her first public relationship since she and restauranteur Emilio Vitolo Jr. split last year in August.



A source told E! News they were connected by mutual friends. “They know some of the same people who connected them and so far, it’s working well,” a source told the outlet.

The insider noted that Wooten is treating her like the fabulous woman she is. “Katie is excited about seeing someone and is very happy. It’s new, but it’s going well. She enjoys having someone in her life, and he is very kind and good to her,” they explained.



While we all know who Holmes is, Bobby is well respected as a musician. As noted by People, he played bass in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway recently played with Carly Rae Jepson at Coachella and is an adjunct instructor at NYU Tisch School of the Arts. He has also been nominated for a Grammy Award in the past.

A source told PEOPLE in April, “He’s an amazing guy, very kind, super talented, and just an all-around cool guy.” “He’s a highly accomplished bassist and musician, and is as chill and brilliant and funny as they come,” the insider added.

Holmes, of course, was previously married to Tom Cruise, with whom she shares daughter Suri, 16.