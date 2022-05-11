Michael Bublé share his excitement to welcome a baby girl with Luisana Lopilato

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato are getting ready to become parents to a new baby girl! The happy couple will be welcoming their fourth child, as it was announced by the Canadian singer in February, in the sweetest way possible.

The 46-year-old artist shared the good news with his latest music video of the song ‘I’ll Never Not Love You’ alongside the 34-year-old Argentinian actress. Now the couple have revealed that their new baby is a girl, with Michael sharing the happy news during a special appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

“I haven’t told anybody, you are the first two people that I would have told outside of my family,” he said to the host and the guest of the show sitting next to him, Anthony Anderson, “It’s a girl! I feel so much better now not having to keep it in. People keep interviewing me and (asking), ‘Do you have any names?’ They always try to get the answer.”

The husband and wife will be expanding their family with the arrival of their new baby girl, as they are already parents to 8-year-old Noah, 6-year-old Elias and 3-year-old Vida.

The singer previously revealed that his new song is “an extraordinary sequel” to the 2009 song ‘Haven’t Met You Yet,’ which he co-wrote for Luisana while they were dating.