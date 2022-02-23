Baby news: Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato are expecting their 4th child together!

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato are expanding their family! The Canadian singer and the Argentinian actress have revealed they are expecting their fourth child, after the 34-year-old star was spotted with her new baby bump in a teaser for Michael’s new music video ‘I’ll Never Not Love You.’

“This will be the first time that I actually say these words, but yes, my wife and I are grateful to be expecting,” the 46-year-old artist declared, during his latest interview with Ryan Seacrest.

The happy couple already share three children, 3-year-old Vida, 6-year-old Elias and 8-year-old Noah.

The Grammy winner was previously asked about their plans to have more babies, with Michael recalling a conversation he had with his wife, “She said, ‘Mike, maybe we have one more,’ And I said, ‘Lu, I don’t know how I feel about that.’ I said, ‘Three is good, you know?’ My wife giggled, and I said, ‘What’s funny?’ And she said, ‘I think it’s so cute that you think you have an option.’”

The singer also says that his new song is “an extraordinary sequel” to the 2009 song ‘Haven’t Met You Yet,’ which he co-wrote for Luisana while they were dating. The celebrity couple tied the knot in 2011 in Buenos Aires and two years later decided to expand their family.