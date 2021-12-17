Michael Bublé goes on Ellen DeGeneres show & shares update on his son’s health

On Friday December 17th, Michael Bublé was one of the guests at the Ellen DeGeneres show. The episode was a special one, hosted by comedian Howie Mandel.

Michael attended the interview via Zoom, sharing updates on the health of his son and how his wife Luisana Lopilato doesn’t share his sense of humor.

©Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.



When asked about Noah’s health, Michael said that he was doing really good. “Thank God. Anytime I can, I put it out there,” he said. “All those prayers that you people gave to our family, you have no idea how much that lifted us.” He said that this event had given him and his family a new perspective on life.

In an interview with People Magazine, Michael said that what happened to his son has changed his life. “I don‘t wish that kind of pain upon any human being, but I do feel that when you’ve truly suffered, when you‘ve truly felt fear and loss, it allows you to live a deeper life,” he said. Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016, when he was 3 years old.

Michael and Howie are friends, and Michael made it clear how much he appreciates his support. “I would do anything for you, man,” Michael said. “You make a lot of jokes, you’re a comedian, but if people knew who you really are they would love you even more than they do now.”

The two also talked about Michael’s wife, the Argentinean model and actress Luisana Lopilato, and how she didn’t understand his sense of humor. “She doesn’t not only get it, I don’t think she appreciates it. She says many times in my day, she said it to me today: ‘you’re so stupid,’” he said, trying to replicate her accent.