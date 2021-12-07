Michael Bublé‘s limited engagement residency in Las Vegas is going to be a salute to old Vegas

Michael Bublé is the latest singer to get a residency in Las Vegas with six nights of shows at the all-new Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. The limited engagement concert is going down next spring in April and May and the multi-platinum artist will host an up-close and personal concert with a full orchestra inside the new theater which holds 5,000 people.

Bublé shared his excitement, “As everyone knows, I always love playing Vegas, but I know performing at the new Resorts World Theatre will bring my shows to a whole new level. I can’t wait.” He said.

Per Billboard, the residency will serve as a “super-sized release party” for Bublé’s new album, which comes out early Spring. He told the outlet it will be a salute to old Las Vegas that recalls the Copa Room nightclub in Las Vegas that was now demolished in 1996. The entertainment nightclub was at the now-defunct Sands Hotel and hosted the Rat Pack, Judy Garland, Tony Bennett, Nat King Cole, and countless other timeless artists, per Billboard.

Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, December 10th at 10 am PST and there will be a number of VIP ticket packages. The show begins April 27, 2022, with the following dates:

April 2022: 27, 29,30

May 2022: 4,6,7

Get ready—@MichaelBuble is taking the stage at the Resorts World Theatre for six nights between April 27 to May 7! 🤩 Tickets are on sale this Friday, December 10th at 10 AM PST - prepare yourself by visiting https://t.co/7OD7Svzc1dpic.twitter.com/XDGakqUnqy — Resorts World Las Vegas (@ResortsWorldLV) December 6, 2021

The 46-year-old singer stays busy and his NBC Christmas special Michael Bublé‘s Christmas in the City airs tonight from 10/9c. He has been sharing previews of what’s to come on Instagram and he will be joined by A-lister Kermit the Frog along with Camila Cabello, Leon Bridges, Jimmy Fallon, and Hannah Waddingham.