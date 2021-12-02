Michael Bublé reveals how his son’s cancer battle changed him

Michael Bublé’s son Noah was three years old was when he was diagnosed with liver cancer. Now eight and in remission, the Canadian crooner, 46, opened up to People magazine about how his eldest child’s battle with cancer changed him. “I live a much deeper life now,” Michael shared.

Michael Bublé’s eldest child was diagnosed with cancer in 2016

“I don’t wish that kind of pain upon any human being, but I do feel that when you’ve truly suffered, when you’ve truly felt fear and loss, it allows you to live a deeper life,” the “Haven’t Met You Yet” singer said. “Once you’ve felt those things, you are able, in context, to truly feel joy, gratitude and happiness.”

Noah is the oldest of Michael and his wife Luisana Lopilato’s children. The performer and actress are also parents to five-year-old son Elias and three-year-old daughter Vida. Noah was diagnosed with cancer back in 2016 and has been in remission since 2017. Michael told People, “My grandpa used to say, ‘Today’s curse is tomorrow‘s blessing.”

He added, “Even though for some of us who have lost so much these last few years, whether it’s our jobs or our loved ones, it doesn’t all come with negative connotations. There’s always a silver lining to that cloud.”

Noah celebrated his eighth birthday in August. Michael marked his “hero” son’s special day with a moving tribute on Instagram. “Today my hero turns 8! I’ve never met anyone as brave…I’ve never known anyone as kind or as good-hearted…And I’ll never truly be able to express how proud I am, or how deep and profound Mommy’s and my love is for you,” the dad of three wrote. “You’ve blessed our lives in every way. We hope God blesses you on your special day. Happy Birthday, Noah B.”