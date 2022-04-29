Katie Holmes is spotted kissing musician Bobby Wooten III

Katie Holmes has a new love in her life. The actress was spotted in New York this past Thursday, while out on a walk with musician Bobby Wooten III. The two were photographed kissing and laughing together.

©GettyImages



Bobby Wooten III performing at “American Utopia.”

Katie and Bobby were photographed while out on a walk in Central Park and while visiting the Guggenheim Museum. In the photos, the two laugh and smile together, walking with their arms around in each other. They’re also passionately kissing in one.

While the photos confirm their romance, it appears that the two have a relatively serious relationship, with Bobby knowing Katie’s mom, Kathy. In one of the images, he’s seen hugging her.

Katie hasn’t addressed the photos nor has she confirmed or denied the relationship, but the fact that the two were so comfortable out and about shows that they’re probably okay with letting the world know that they’re together. Bobby Wooten III is a Grammy nominated musician, known for his work in David Byrne’s “American Utopia,” a series of performances that were lated made into an award winning film. In it, he plays the bass.

When it comes to Katie’s love life, her romance with Bobby is her first public one since her relationship with Emilio Vitolo Jr, with whom she broke up with last May. Vitolo is a chef, and the two dated for about eight months, having met at his father’s restaurant. “Katie has a lot of big priorities in her life — she’s a single mom, her daughter [Suri] always comes first, and things were moving very fast,” said a source to Page Six.