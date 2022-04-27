Suri Cruise chose a causal outfit to stroll around the Big Apple. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise grabbed some ice cream in SoHo, New York, while wearing a gray hoodie with bold pink details. The 15-year-old paired the zippered top with baggy jeans, minimal accessories, and a pink backpack.

Juggling between her milk tote bag and a small cup of ice cream, the teenager walked around with a pair of blue Converse sneakers.

©Grosby Group



Suri Cruise grabs ice cream in New York City while wearing baggy jeans

Last month, she wore this casual street style, while on a solo stroll through New York City. Katie Holmes’ fans might confuse the teenager with her at first glace, as she looks like the spitting image of the Batman Begins actress with her long brown hair.

Suri has also taken on elements on her famous mother’s style, nearly matching the 43-year-old during some of their joint outings.

During another stroll in New York City, the pair coordinated with grey shirts. While Katie paired hers with jeans, her daughter rocked a pair of red shorts.