Katie Holmes sports a classic look for Vanity Fair Oscars party

If you thought the 94th annual Academy Awards was a star-studded event, wait until you see the amount of A-list celebs in attendance at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Hollywood mainstay Katie Holmes was one of the big names who made it out for the party, making her way to the Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, March 27. The famous bash followed the ceremony, which kicked off at 5pm PST and ran for nearly four hours.

The 42-year-old embodied classic Hollywood glam in a black floor length gown, which was made more modern with a cut out side detail, off the shoulder cut, and metal ring detail on the bust. The actor and director kept her look all the more simple with her signature brunette hair tucked behind her ears and tied into a low ponytail.

Her makeup look was more of the same, sporting a chic bronze makeup look with a subtle smokey eye. She also kept her accessories to a minimum, showing off the nose ring she shocked fans with earlier this month.

Later that night, Katie was spotted carrying a small handbag, which featured cream stitching and constrating dark leather.

During the high-profile bash, the Dawson’s Creek alum posed for pictures with fellow famous faces including Diane Lane, Kate Hudson, and James Marsden. The party, which was hosted by Radhika Jones, saw many A-list celebrities attend, including Kim Kardashian, Jessica Alba, Sofia Vergara, and more.