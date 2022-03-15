Katie Holmes wears sweet butterfly dress as she debuts new nose ring

Katie Holmes is rocking a new peice of jewelry, and apparently, she’s been warming up to it for months.

The actress was spotted in New York City on Tuesday, March 14, looking ready for spring as she skipped through the streets in a dress completely adorned in butterflies.

The $378 dress is from Kate Spade New York’s spring collection, and it started selling out immediately after Holmes was spotted wearing it. She paired the flowy number with a pair of the brand’s white Veronica flats, making for a perfect casual street look.

While the sweet butterfly pattern and white shoes are as classic as it gets, close-up photos of the actress reveal and new nose ring spicing up her face. The silver ring is simple, contrasting the gold jewelry Katie is wearing on her ears and around her neck.

Fans might be surprised to see the Dawson’s Creek actress wearing such an edgy peice of jewelry, but while this is the first time she’s publicly worn the nose ring, she’s actually been wearing a stud in the same place for months now.

As pointed out by Daily Mail, taking a closer look at photos from March 2, when Katie attended RiseNY’s official grand opening celebration in NYC, she wore a simple diamond stud in her nose. The same goes for appearances on February 13, even spotting the small stud in a selfie from July 2021.