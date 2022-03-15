Suri Cruise enjoys a lovely walk with her puppy in NYC
The 15-year-old daughter of actors Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes took advantage of the Big Apple’s sunshine

By Shirley Gómez -New York

There is nothing more enjoyable than taking your adorable puppy to a nice walk in the New York City neighborhoods, and Suri Cruise knows it! The 15-year-old daughter of actors Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes took advantage of the Big Apple’s sunshine and decided to have a great time alongside her friend.

Cruise rocked an olive green puffer jacket, dark denim flared jeans, and blue sneakers for the outing.

Earlier this month, she wore this casual street style, while on a solo stroll through New York City.

Holmes’ fans might confuse the teenager with her at first glace, as she looks like the spitting image of the Batman Begins actress with her long brown hair.

Suri has also taken on elements on her famous mother’s style, nearly matching the 43-year-old during some of their joint outings.

During another stroll in New York City, the pair coordinated with grey shirts. While Katie paired hers with jeans, her daughter rocked a pair of red shorts.

