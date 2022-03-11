Cristian de la Fuente shares an update after his daughter’s shooting

Cristian de la Fuente and Angelica Castro experienced one of a parent’s worse nightmares yesterday after their daughter Laura de la Fuente was shot. The 17-year-old was with her father on their way back from Lo Barnechea golf club in Chile when two people approached them at gunpoint to steal the car. One of the thieves fired inside, wounding Laura, but thankfully it was non-life-threatening. On Friday, Cristian shared an update on Instagram thanking everyone for their love and prayers.

The actor shared a black and white photo of him and Angelica holding Laura’s hand in the hospital. “Thanks to the infinite messages of love and prayer chains for Lau who today has woken up better, after a surgery where they were able to extract the bullet and keep her out of vital danger. Thanks to the medical team who did an impeccable job in the surgery and to all those who are taking care of her here at the Clinic with so much love,” he wrote.

“Life is very short and it can be gone in an instant. Lau is a warrior! Let’s keep praying for her speedy recovery. We love you very much and as a family, we will be eternally grateful for this chain of prayer, positive energy, and love that is achieving a miracle. Let’s continue united in light and love away from so much darkness. Today we can only give thanks that Lau is still with us,” the 48-year-old added.

Cristian revealed the terrifying news yesterday on Instagram, “Please pray A LOT Laura has just entered the pavilion pray that the bullet did not do too much damage,” he wrote.

Officer John Manuel Villalobos shared the details of the incident, per Amicohopps. “Indeed, at approximately 4:40 pm, two unknown persons approached [Cristian] while he was traveling in a private vehicle, accompanied by his daughter. One of the men was on foot while the other was on a motorbike.