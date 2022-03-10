Tiger Woods’ daughter gives speech at dad’s World Golf Hall of Fame Induction ceremony: Watch

Tiger Woods was joined by his kids, Sam and Charlie, as he was formally inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame on Wednesday evening. The 82-time PGA Tour winner’s ﻿daughter, Sam, delivered a heartfelt presentation speech at the ceremony in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

“In 2007 my dad found himself in a position to make an 18-foot putt to force a U.S. Open playoff, which he missed by a foot. He then had to rush to the airport, fly from Pittsburgh to Orlando, and drive to the Winnie Palmer Hospital. Within five minutes of walking into the hospital room, still wearing his red golf shirt, on June 18th, I was born. He may have lost that day, but he won the greatest gift of all,” the 14 year old said.

The teen shared that her father’s “continual presence has been a significant pattern throughout our relationship, whether it’s on FaceTime or school pickup or violin concerts or when we fail to teach our dogs tricks, he’s always there.” She continued, “And it’s been at the soccer fields and golf tournaments over the years that Charlie and I have begun to realize how famous he actually is. I mean, how can a guy who still FaceTimes his friends to discuss Marvel and DC timelines and who goes to Comic-Con dressed as Batman be one of the greatest golfers that ever lived?”

Sam also recalled her dad’s 2021 car accident in her remarks. “Recently dad you’ve had to train harder than ever. About a year ago you were stuck in a hospital bed at one of your ultimate lows and one of the scariest moments of your life and ours. We didn’t know if you’d come home with two legs or not. Now, not only about to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, but you’re standing here on your own two feet,” Tiger’s daughter said. “This is why you deserve this, because you’re a fighter. You’ve defied the odds every time, being the first Black and Asian golfer to win a major, being able to win your fifth Masters after multiple back surgeries, and being able to walk just a few months after your crash.”

Tiger Woods was formally inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame on March 9

“Through thick and thin, you, Charlie, Erica, Kuna, and I will always be a team,” Sam concluded. “Dad, I inducted you into the Dad Hall of Fame a long time ago, but today I am so proud to present my dad, Tiger Woods, into the World Golf Hall of Fame.”

Tiger shares Sam as well as 13-year-old son Charlie with his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren. The 15-time major champion’s mom Kultida Woods and girlfriend Erica Herman also attended the induction ceremony on March 9﻿. Sharing a group photo from the ceremony, Tiger wrote: “I feel so honored to have been inducted into the @golfhalloffame tonight. Having Sam introduce me and my family there watching, it made it even that more special.”