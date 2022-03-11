Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández dedicates heartfelt Instagram post to his kids

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández wants his babies to know just how much he loves them!

The LA Galaxy star took to Instagram on Friday, March 11 to pay tribute to his children, 2-year-old Noah and 1-year-old Nala.

Hernández posted two spearate photos to Instagram, showing him and Nala laughing together along with a much more mellow moment between him and Noah. In his lengthy caption, the all-time leading scorer of Mexico’s national team wrote about just how much he loves his little ones--even though he knows they’re not old enough to read it.

“And so what if they aren’t old enough to read this yet? I know that they know it, but I want to repeat again... they are the best thing that has happened in life and will always be the most important,” Chicharito wrote. “My love for you cannot be compared and is infinite. Always, until my last breath, I will be thankful for you and for the life that allows me to live like I am living.”

He continued, “Thank you for being my biggest challenge and the most fun experience, I know that I am still learning and will continue for my whole life, but thank you for understanding and teaching me so much. I promise that everything I do is for you and that I will keep working to be a better human day by day and the dad that will make us all proud. Thank you because no matter how the world turns, when you give me a hug everything stops.”

“You confirm to me that the only thing that matters in this life is love and you make me feel the deepest and most unconditional love that exists,” the soccer star concluded. “Thank you for the laughter, for giving me so many lessons, for your kisses, hugs, for your thousand and one ways you demonstrate love, especially thank you for allowing me to grow by your side and be a part of your life. I love you with all of my heart.”

Chicharito shares Noah and Nala with his estranged wife, Sarah Kohan.

The pair’s split was made public in 2021, and while Hernández admitted how hard it has been, he’s already found love with someone else. On Valentine’s Day, the soccer star went public with his girlfriend, Nicole McPherson, who he has been dating for a few months now.