Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández and Nicole McPherson post their first photo together

After months of maintaining their relationship in total privacy, finally Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández and his girlfriend, Nicole McPherson, have shared their first photograph together. These posts mark the debut of the couple on social media, as they previously preferred to keep their relationship away from the cameras.

©@ch14_



Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández is involved with Nicole McPherson

The model, originally from Ecuador, posted a black and white photo to her Instagram Story, in which she can be seen lying on a lounge chair tenderly hugging Chicharito, who looks to be asleep in her arms. On this snapshot, Nicole wrote these words, revealing her affection for the Mexican soccer player.

“I celebrate you and that heart that comes out of your chest every day. Happy Vday torombolo.”

©@ch14_



Esta fue la foto con la que Nicole hizo oficial su noviazgo con ‘Chicharito’ en redes

Meanwhile, Hernandez made his own post and also shared a photograph with Nicole, but the one he posted was different from the first image, with Chicharito only showing their interlocked hands. The LA Galaxy star added a white heart emoji to the image.