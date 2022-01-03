From Kanye West to Alex Rodriguez: The celebrities that welcomed 2022 with a date

Did Kanye “Ye” West, Alex Rodriguez, and Javier “Chicarito” Hernandezfollow Latino traditions and receive the new year wearing red underwear? Although no evidence confirmes the stars honored our generational traditions, recent photos show they welcomed 2022 with a date.

Ye West and actress Julia Fox were seen having dinner at Carbone restaurant in Miami on Saturday, January 1. According to TMZ, sources close to the rapper assure that it‘s nothing serious, and Ye is enjoying single life while finalizing his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

©GettyImages



Kanye “Ye” West and Julia Fox

As reported by Page Six, Fox is unaware if she’d see him again. “I don’t know,” the 31-year-old actress said when a paparazzo asked if there’d be a second date.

Former baseball player Alex Rodriguez is another A-Lister entering the new year with a possible new romance. The ex-Yankees star reportedly hangs out in London with a “mystery” woman. TMZ reported that A-Rod arrived at The Langham Hotel in London around 9:45 PM and got “super cozy.”

The eyewitness informed that Jennifer Lopez’s ex grabbed his date’s thigh; however, they weren’t kissing or hugging. After the news broke, sources close to Rodriguez told the publication that “he wasn’t on a date with this woman — if anything, he may have been third-wheeling.” The informant said the mystery lady is “the wife of a friend of his, who was also there ... and that they’ve bee hanging out all week.”

And from baseball, we jump to soccer! Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez is also making headlines after images of him and his alleged new girl were caught spending Christmas and New Year together.

According to Nesslie Carrillo, Hernandez’s new love interest’s name is Nicole, the same woman that was hanging out with him at the Beverly Hills Hotel months ago.

“Apparently, the soccer player #javierhernandez chicharito already has a new love; take a good look at him; the girl‘s name is Nicole. And a few months ago, they were seen at the Beverly Hills Hotel very affectionate,” Carrillo said in her Instagram account.