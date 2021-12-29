Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver are finally divorced. The couple, who split 10 years ago in one of the most discussed celebrity scandals of the decade, reached a $400 million agreement.

©GettyImages



Arnold and Maria with their kids.

According to reports obtained by TMZ, Arnold and Maria finalized their divorce on Tuesday, December 28th, with the proceedings mediated by a private judge. The divorce took so long to resolve due to a “lack of motivation” from both parties, and complicated property settlement agreements.

Arnold and Maria were married in the year 1986, and were rumored to have been romantically involved as early as 1977. The pair wed in Massachusetts and had their first child, Katherine, in 1989. They then had three more kids: Christina, Patrick, and Christopher. They filed for divorce in 2011, with the public later learning that Arnold had fathered a child, Joseph, with their housekeeper, Mildred Baena.

©GettyImages



Arnold and Maria were together for 25 years.

Despite the complicated circumstances that have surrounded their split, Arnold and Maria have put their kids first, prioritizing family and maintaining an amicable relationship. Their kids have followed up in their footsteps, with Patrick and Joseph developing acting careers and Katherine becoming a writer, like her mother. Katherine is now expecting her second child with her husband Chris Pratt.

The couple has moved on and built separate lives. Maria is private with the people she dates, but she’s been linked with a variety of men over the years, including Matthew Dowd. She is now a special anchor and correspondent for NBC news. Arnold is currently dating Heather Milligan and continues to be involved in acting projects and politics. This Christmas, he donated $250k to Villages for Vets, an organization that provides veterans with temporary homes and shelters, helping them transition into permanent housing.