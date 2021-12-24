Patrick Schwarzenegger debuts his new platinum blonde hair while out in LA

This week, Patrick Schwarzenegger was seen in Los Angeles, California sporting a brand new look. The 28 year old actor was out for coffee at the Caffe Luxxe at the Brentwood Country Mart when he was seen with platinum blonde hair.
A couple of days before, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Patrick posted a photo on Instagram with the silly comment: “Moms gonna kill me.” His mom, Maria Shriver, however reacted the opposite and commented sweetly, “you look great with any hair color ❤️”
Other members of his family also commented. To the comment that his mom would kill him, his sister Katherine who is expecting a second child with Guardian’s of the Galaxy, Chris Pratt, added: “Not unless i get my hands on you first.” LOL!
His girlfriend, Abby Champion wrote “Love it” and in the end that’s all that matters! :)