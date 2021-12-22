Joseph Baena reveals the real reason he doesn’t use dad Arnold Schwarzenegger’s last name

Joseph Baena is making his own name in Hollywood, and he doesn’t want to ride on the coattails of his famous father to do so.

The son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mildred Patricia Baena stopped by E! News’ Daily Pop recently, where he opened up about his decision to keep his last name.

“There’s a few different variables in that,” he explained. “But that’s just not my main priority at the moment, so I’m just focused on building myself up and building my career in acting and real estate and just focusing on that right now.”

Even though the father-son duo don’t share a last name, the 24-year-old couldn’t stop gushing about his famous father.

“I mean, my dad is a stallion. He’s a man’s man, I like to think, and I look up to him a lot,” Baena continued. “So in a way, he’s influenced a lot of things: the path that I have taken with acting, with fitness and my physique and the many other things that I’m doing.”

The up-and-coming actor also spoke about his new film Lava, which he describes as a “fun horror thriller.”

“Basically, these girls come into town into Hawaii, meet these group of guys that are freedivers and we take them on a little trip,” he says. “After messing around with some local folklore, their vacation kind of turns upside down and turns into a horror story. So it’s exciting, and I’m really excited for it to come out and see how it goes.”

Joseph went on to say that he’d love to star as a cowboy in a western at some point, telling the publication: “I want to wear the hat, the boots and I know how to ride horses.”

Unsurprisingly, Baena also follows in his father’s footsteps with his love of the gym. According to the 24-year-old, he spends “hours” in there every single day.

While the hosts of the show couldn’t help but ask if he plans to bring home a special someone, Joseph was quick to set the record straight and shut down any dating speculation before it starts.

“The only person I’m spending with the holidays is my family,” he said.