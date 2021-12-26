Arnold Schwarzenegger makes a Christmas donation to veterans in LA

To celebrate Christmas, Arnold Schwarzenegger donated a significant sum of money towards homeless veterans in LA. Arnold paired up with the nonprofit Villages for Vets and provided a donation of $250K, helping them build 25 temporary homes.

Arnold shared a post on Instagram containing different images, including one of himself with organizers and recipients of his donation, all of them happily celebrating their new homes. “Today, I celebrated Christmas early. The 25 homes I donated for homeless veterans were installed here in LA. It was fantastic to spend some time with our heroes and welcome them into their new homes,” he wrote. “I want to thank @villageforvets for arranging the homes and being a fantastic partner, @secvetaffairs, @amvetshq and everyone who worked with us and made this possible. We proved that when we all work together, we can solve any problem.”

Village for Vets is a non-profit organization that provides temporary homes for vets that can help them transition towards stable homes and environments.

Arnold has long been associated with Veteran affairs, providing donations and sharing awareness of special dates and events with his many followers. His giving spirit isn’t only limited to Christmas. On Veteran’s Day, he thanked them with a pizza party.