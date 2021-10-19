Arnold Schwarzenegger and girlfriend Heather Milligan go on luxury shopping spree

At 74-years-old, Arnold Schwarzenegger is proving that you’re never too old to live your life to the fullest.

It looks like things between the former governor of California and physical therapist Heather Milligan, who is 27 years his junior, is still going strong. On Sunday, the couple were spotted riding in the star’s customized Humvee before pulling up at a Ralph Lauren boutique for an extravagant shopping spree.

The Terminator star could be seen sitting behind the wheel of his military vehicle puffing on a cigar, fully visible to onlookers as the Humvee has no doors on the driver or passenger side.

For the occassion, Arnold matched the tough exterior of his car, wearing a camo jacket and peak cap along with a cool pair of reflective sunglasses. Milligan was dressed much more casually, fitted in a gray sweater and blue jeans while wearing her long blonde hair in a simple ponytail.

Earlier that day, the happy couple were spotted on another outing, riding their bicycles in Santa Monica, California. Doing something active is part of the former bodybuilder’s regular exercise regimen, as he recently revealed how he has adapted his routine to take account of his age.

“I’m addicted to training, and I have to start my day in the gym,” he explained, according to Men’s Health. “So today, even though my body won’t react the way it did 50 years ago, I can maintain as much as I can and it brings me great joy. Physically, you just have to accept reality and do the best you can,” he said.

Schwarzenegger and Milligan started date following the end of the former California Governor’s marriage to Maria Shriver. Their marriage ended in 2011 after 25 years and four children together, which came following the revelation that Arnold fathered a son with the family housekeeper.

While their relationship was over a decade ago, the divorce was only finalized earlier this year. Because the famous couple didn’t sign a prenup prior to tying the knot, dividing up their reported fortune of $400 million was difficult--but they seem to have finally reached an agreement.