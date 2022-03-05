Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández sweetly responds to fan who asks why he’s ‘always crying’

There might be a lot of machismo in the world of sports, but one of the biggest stars in the world isn’t letting that control how he expresses himself.

On Sunday, February 28, the LA Galaxy played their first game of the 2022 season on their home turf at Dignigty Health Sports Field. After keeping things tied at 0 - 0 against the 2021 MLS champs New York City FC, Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández scored a goal in the final minute of the game to lead his team to victory.

Understandably, Hernández and the rest of his team were very emotional, with a few tears being shed by Chicharito and his teammate Víctor Vázquez.

After posting about the sentimental moment on social media, one fan took to the soccer star’s comments to ask, “why is he always crying?” In response, Hernández revealed that tears is one of the ways he expresses himself, even after being taught that makes him weak as a young boy.

“Because I express most of my emotions crying,” Javier explained. “When I’m joyous, I cry. When I’m sad, I cry. I don’t want to supress it. I want to let it out and feel it.”

He continued, “Growing up I was taught that crying made you weak but through self love I learned that being vulnerable is something extremely difficult but extremely powerful too. So, please don’t judge. Have a great day.”

If you’ve watched Chicharito play, you’ve seen him score, which also probably means you’ve seen him cry--but that’s something he’s proud of.

With tens of thousands of fans in the stands and even more watching at home, shedding a few tears during a big moment is more than understandable. Luckily, Hernández isn’t letting any trolls make him think otherwise.

Vamos, ChichaDios!