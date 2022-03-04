HBO's WINNING TIME Los Angeles Premiere

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández and Nicole McPherson debut as a couple at HBO’s Winning Time red carpet

The soccer player and model made their relationship public at the end of 2021

By Andrea Pérez -Miami

This past Wednesday, Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández and his girlfriend, Nicole McPherson, made their official debut as a couple. The couple was invited to the premiere of one of HBO Max’s most anticipated series, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, which tells the story of the Los Angeles Lakers dynasty. The couple posed smiling for the cameras and both the soccer player and the model appeared to be very much in love.

The Winning Time©GettyImages
‘Chicharito’ Hernández and Nicole McPherson on the red carpet of

The L.A. Galaxy player is usually very discreet with his private life, but on rare occasions he shares some details. This week, he reposted a pic on his stories of them of the way to the red carpet event. “Chicharito” wrote: “Thank you for being in my life @nicolemcphersn”.

The soccer player's girlfriend shared this photo of them on the way to the red carpet event
The soccer player’s girlfriend shared this photo of them on the way to the red carpet event

For the event, the Mexican soccer player wore a colorful blue outfit with orange print and his girlfriend Nicole had on a long-sleeved white dress. Once they sat down at the premiere’s movie theater, “Chicharito” captured a cute moment of his girlfriend enjoying some popcorn and candy.

During the premiere of HBO Max’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

“Nicole being Nicole”, wrote the Ecuadorian influencer next to the photo that “Chicharito” took of her. According to reports, the couple began dating at the beginning of 2022. ‘Chicharito’ had ended the previous year with a divorce from his ex, Saran Kohan, the mother of his two children, was made public.

