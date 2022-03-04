Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández and Nicole McPherson debut as a couple at HBO’s Winning Time red carpet

This past Wednesday, Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández and his girlfriend, Nicole McPherson, made their official debut as a couple. The couple was invited to the premiere of one of HBO Max’s most anticipated series, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, which tells the story of the Los Angeles Lakers dynasty. The couple posed smiling for the cameras and both the soccer player and the model appeared to be very much in love.

©GettyImages



‘Chicharito’ Hernández and Nicole McPherson on the red carpet of

The L.A. Galaxy player is usually very discreet with his private life, but on rare occasions he shares some details. This week, he reposted a pic on his stories of them of the way to the red carpet event. “Chicharito” wrote: “Thank you for being in my life @nicolemcphersn”.

©@nicolemcpersn



The soccer player’s girlfriend shared this photo of them on the way to the red carpet event

For the event, the Mexican soccer player wore a colorful blue outfit with orange print and his girlfriend Nicole had on a long-sleeved white dress. Once they sat down at the premiere’s movie theater, “Chicharito” captured a cute moment of his girlfriend enjoying some popcorn and candy.