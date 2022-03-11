Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel attend fundraising event for Ukraine

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden stepped out in Stockholm on Thursday evening. The royal couple attended “Sverige samlas och hjälper” (“Sweden gathers and helps”)—a fundraising event for victims of Ukraine.

The Red Cross, UNICEF, UNHCR and Save the Children worked with the fundraiser, which was arranged by TV4 and held at Kungsträdgården.

The Swedish Royal Court shared a photo of Victoria and Daniel seated together in the audience. Earlier in the day, the Crown Princess Couple joined Queen Silvia and King Carl XVI Gustaf in a peace prayer for Ukraine at the Royal Palace.

Last month, Victoria and Daniel shut down rumors surrounding their relationship. “It has come to our attention that there is an extensive negative rumor being spread regarding our private relationship. Allegations are spread about betrayal in the relationship and an impending divorce,” they said (translated to English).

Victoria and Daniel, who are parents to 10-year-old Princess Estelle and six-year-old Prince Oscar, added, “Normally we do not comment on rumors and speculation. But in order to protect our family, we wish to make it clear, once and for all, that the rumors that are now spreading are completely baseless.”