Princess Madeleine shares new photos of her kids for a special occasion

Happy birthday, Princess Adrienne! Princess Madeleine of Sweden’s youngest child celebrated her fourth birthday on Wednesday. The royal mom of three took to her personal Instagram account to pen a sweet tribute to her “sweet” four-year-old daughter.

“Happy 4th Birthday to our sweet Adrienne! You’re our youngest, yet you stand strong on your own two feet. And you are smart, caring and full of life. Leonore, Nicolas, Mummy and Daddy all love you very much! ❤️,” Madeleine wrote.

The message accompanied two new photos of Princess Adrienne, one of which included her older siblings: Princess Leonore, eight, and Prince Nicolas, six. Madeleine and Christopher O’Neill’s daughters coordinated in white dresses, while Nicholas wore a white shirt and khaki shorts for their sibling snapshot. The Princesses and Prince were pictured standing in sand, near a body of water.

©Getty Images





The royal family of five moved to Florida in 2018. Madeleine, who is King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia’s youngest child, has previously spoken about living in the Sunshine State. In a 2019 interview with Swedish magazine Mama, the Princess said, “All you need here is shorts and T-shirt, it’s very simple in that way, life is a bit simpler in a warmer climate.”

Madeleine added, “In the US, they are also left more alone compared to when in Sweden, In Florida they aren’t recognised as often.”