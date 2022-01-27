Princess Madeleine meets with Miami Mayor

Princess Madeleine of Sweden stepped out in Miami this week. The Swedish royal, who is honorary deputy co-chair of the World Childhood Foundation, met with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

“Excited to meet with Mayor @francissuarez today, and share the Care Coin in Miami, our new Champion for Children City,” the non-profit organization World Childhood Foundation USA wrote alongside a photo from the meeting.

Madeleine, who moved to Florida with her husband Christopher O’Neill and their three kids—Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne—in 2018, was joined by the executive director of World Childhood Foundation USA, Nicole Epps. Nicole shared another picture from the Princess’ meeting with the mayor on her personal page.

Madeleine looked business chic for the outing wearing an ivory double-breasted blazer teamed with beige trousers. The Princess’ mother, Queen Silvia, founded the World Childhood Foundation in 1999. The organization’s mission is to “inspire, promote and develop solutions to end sexual abuse, exploitation, and violence against children.”