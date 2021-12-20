Princess Madeleine and family return to Sweden to celebrate the holidays

Princess Madeleine is back in her native Sweden for the holidays! On Monday, the 39-year-old royal along with her husband Christopher O’Neill and their three children, Princess Leonore, seven, Prince Nicolas, six, and Princess Adrienne, three, received the Royal Palace’s 2021 Christmas trees.

The mom of three looked festive for the reception of the trees wearing a black turtleneck, red plaid midi skirt and high heel boots. Nicolas coordinated with his mom sporting a red sweater, while his sisters twinned in green velvet pinafore dresses paired with white long-sleeve tops and matching white tights.

Madeleine’s children each received spruces from the forest master students on Dec. 20. Since the 1960s, students from the forester’s program at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) have given Christmas trees to the Royal Palace.

The Princess’ brother Prince Carl Philip and his wife Princess Sofia received the trees in 2020. Sadly, Madeleine, who moved to Florida in 2018, did not celebrate the holidays with her family in Sweden last year due to the pandemic. The Swedish Royal Court’s information manager Margareta Thorgren told Svensk Damtidning at the time, “Princess Madeleine lives in Florida and there are stricter restrictions that apply. And the family follows them. Therefore, it is not possible for the princess to travel and they can not come home over Christmas.”

©Getty Images



Princess Madeleine of Sweden and her family live in Florida

Madeleine expressed her sadness over missing the holidays in an Instagram post last December. She wrote, “This year it saddens me that I won’t be able to go home but my heart is with all of Sweden!”

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia’s daughter finally returned to Sweden earlier this year. In June, she marked her return with a photo of Leonore writing, “Hurray for being back home in beautiful Sweden!!! 🇸🇪❤️.”