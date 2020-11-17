Princess Madeleine to miss Christmas in Sweden with family

Princess Madeleine won’t be home, well, her native home Sweden for Christmas. The Swedish royal, who resides in Miami, Florida, with her husband Christopher O’Neill and their three children—Princess Leonore, six, Prince Nicolas, five, and Princess Adrienne, two—will not only miss the holidays, but also her mother Queen Silvia’s birthday (Dec. 23). The Swedish Royal Court confirmed to Svensk Damtidning that Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Carl Philip’s 38-year-old sister won’t be traveling to Sweden for the holidays due to the ongoing pandemic.

In a statement, the court’s information manager Margareta Thorgren said, “Princess Madeleine lives in Florida and there are stricter restrictions that apply. And the family follows them. Therefore, it is not possible for the princess to travel and they can not come home over Christmas.”

Madeleine and her brood moved to Florida in 2018. Last year, the mom of three expressed her joy to be back in Sweden for the holidays. “The children have been looking forward to coming to Sweden for such a long time, to their rooms and to their things,” she told Swedish magazine Mama at the time.

She added, “But also because we are outside so much more here than we are in Florida. It’s so hot there, and you can only be outside for short periods, so for them to be able to be out in the forest and run around, it’s a dream. And it’s something that I have really missed myself.”

Despite the heat, there are benefits to living in Florida like privacy. Madeleine explained, “In the US, they are also left more alone compared to when in Sweden, In Florida they aren’t recognised as often.”