Princess Madeleine shares rare look inside her Florida home

Princess Madeleine of Sweden has given royal fans a rare look inside her house in Florida. Ahead of Easter, the Swedish royal shared a photo of herself coordinated in blue with husband Christopher O’Neill and their three children, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas, and Princess Adrienne at home. “Happy Easter!” the 37-year-old Princess wrote alongside the photo, adding the hashtag #StaySafe. The picture posted on Madeleine’s personal social media account shows off the mom of three’s minimalist coastal style home, which she and her brood are quarantining at amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The royal family of five was pictured sitting on a neutral-colored couch that featured blue geometric print accent pillows. Behind the sofa, Madeleine has a console, or desk decorated with tropical accents, including four white pineapples, a large white orchid display, and what appear to be shells. In the background, a corridor leads to an additional living area, while on the far right, another room with white cabinets, likely the kitchen, can be seen with a bistro style counter stool. The rooms in the photo feature crown molding throughout.

©Anna-Lena Ahlström, Royal Court, Sweden



The Swedish Princess moved to Miami in 2018

The royals moved to Florida in August of 2018. According to the Swedish magazine Svensk Dam, Madeleine and her brood currently reside in a luxurious home in Miami that boasts six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a pool. The couple purchased the property in December after the house they were originally staying at was burglarized last fall.

The Swedish Princess has previously opened up about life in Miami. She told Swedish magazine Mama in 2019, “I now feel that I have good friends, and especially I have gotten to know some really nice mothers from school. In the US, parents are incredibly present in the schools, so it was very easy to make new friends with the community. It’s a full-time job just being a parent of a student there!” Madeleine noted that her family has more privacy in the states. She said, “In the US, they are also left more alone compared to when in Sweden, In Florida they aren‘t recognized as often.”