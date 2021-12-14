New festive photo of Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar of Sweden released

Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar of Sweden dressed up to celebrate St. Lucia’s Day on Monday! T﻿he Swedish Royal Court released a new picture of the royal siblings to mark the Feast of Saint Lucy on Dec. 13. “Happy Lucia wishes Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar from the family home at Haga Castle,” the court captioned the photo.

The adorable snapshot was taken by Estelle and Oscar’s mom Crown Princess Victoria at their home, Haga Castle, in Solna, Sweden. The five-year-old Prince flashed a toothy grin as he posed beside his big sister in front of a Christmas tree.

Estelle, nine, wore a white dress with a red sash for the feast day, while Oscar sported a red outfit and a Santa hat. “Wonderful children! A beautiful Lucia and a very cute Santa Claus! 😍,” one social media user commented.

©Linda Broström, The Royal Court of Sweden



Crown Princess Victoria took the new photo of her daughter Princess Estelle and son Prince Oscar

In addition to the picture of Estelle and Oscar, the court also released photos from 37 years ago of Crown Princess Victoria celebrating St. Lucia. One of the images taken in 1984 shows the Crown Princess’ mother Queen Silvia fixing a crown of candles on Victoria’s head, while Prince Carl Philip and Princess Madeleine looked on. In the second picture, Victoria smiled for the camera next to her brother Carl Philip, who wore a Star Boy hat.

An Instagram user pointed out the resemblance between Estelle and her mother, writing: “Estelle is copy paste of Crown Princess Victoria.” Estelle, Prince Daniel and Victoria’s eldest child, is second in line to the Swedish throne.