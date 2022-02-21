Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel release statement about relationship
Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel address rumor of an ‘impending divorce’: Read their statement

The Swedish royals will celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary in June

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden have shut down a rumor of an “impending divorce.” On Saturday, the heir to the Swedish throne, 44, and her husband, 48, released a joint statement addressing the “negative rumor” in order to “protect” their family.

“It has come to our attention that there is an extensive negative rumor being spread regarding our private relationship. Allegations are spread about betrayal in the relationship and an impending divorce,” Victoria and Daniel said (translated to English).

“Normally we do not comment on rumors and speculation. But in order to protect our family, we wish to make it clear, once and for all, that the rumors that are now spreading are completely baseless,” the Crown Princess Couple continued, signing the statement: “Victoria and Daniel.”

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia’s eldest daughter married Daniel on June 19, 2010 in Stockholm. The pair welcomed their first child, Princess Estelle, in 2012 followed by their son Prince Oscar in 2016.

