Katie Holmes looks striking in a white suit and pink heels

Katie Holmes continues to cement her fashion icon status. The actress and director looked striking in an all-white suit as she attended the opening of RiseNY, an experience that connects you with New York’s most famous locations and moments.

©GrosbyGroup



Holmes looked elegant and sexy.

Holmes wore a white suit that she paired with neon pink heels. Under the suit she had on a black bra that made the outfit look simple, elegant and sexy, with her hair loose and tousled.

©GrosbyGroup



She paired her outfit with light makeup and bright pink heels.

Holmes was one of the celebrity guests in attendance to the opening of RiseNY, an experience that celebrates New York and its plentiful history. According to the website, RiseNY is a three-part journey that connects guests with the city in new and inventive ways. The experience includes a viewing of a documentary film by Ric Burns, access to museum-like galleries, and a flight simulator that provides you with a unique birds eye view of the city.

Holmes is a mainstay of New York fashion events, attending the city’s most notorious openings and wowing everyone with her sense of style.